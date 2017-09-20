Bradley seizes on wild pitch to break scoreless tie

Jackie Bradley Jr. of the Boston Red Sox comes in to score the game winning run on a wild pitch by Brad Brach of the Baltimore Orioles in the eleventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Sept. 19, 2017 (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Jackie Bradley Jr. scored the game's lone run on a wild pitch by Brad Brach in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox used six pitchers to silence the Baltimore Orioles' bats in a 1-0 victory Tuesday night.



Boston has won 10 of 13 to move a season-high 23 games over .500 (87-64) and draw closer to clinching a postseason berth. The Red Sox started the day with a three-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees in the AL East.



It was the second straight tight, lengthy game between these AL East rivals. Boston won in 11 innings on Monday night and is 15-3 in extra-inning games.



With a runner on second and two outs in the 11th, Brach (4-5) walked Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts to load the bases for Mitch Moreland, who sidestepped a bouncing pitch from Brach that enabled Bradley to score without a throw.

© 2017 Associated Press