WCSH
Close

Bowe's buzzer-beater lifts Cape Elizabeth past Falmouth

Bowe beats the buzzer for Cape

WCSH 11:51 PM. EST December 29, 2016

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Red Claws Christmas Showcase ended on a high note with a down-to-the-wire game between Cape Elizabeth and unbeaten Falmouth. 

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories