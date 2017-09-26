Blue Jay power hitters tee off on Sale

Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox reacts during the first inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 26, 2017 at Fenway Park in Boston (Photo: Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - Chris Sale matched a career worst by giving up four home runs in a playoff tuneup, including a pair to Josh Donaldson, and the Boston Red Sox lost 9-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.



Teoscar Hernandez hit one of his two homers off Sale, and Kendrys Morales had the other against Boston's ace lefty. Sale (17-8) allowed five runs in five innings and surrendered multiple homers for the third time in five starts. Sale last allowed four homers in a game Aug. 23, 2013 against Texas.



Boston's magic number over the Yankees in the AL East is three with five games remaining. New York beat Tampa Bay 6-1.



Sale did have eight strikeouts, giving him 308 for the season.



J.A. Happ (10-11) pitched seven strong innings for the last-place Blue Jays.

