Black Bears hoping for a shot in the NFL as the 2017 Draft gets underway

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's no secret that the University of Maine can produce NFL talent and even Super Bowl champions (shout out to Trevor Bates!).

In the past 16 years, UMaine has had 27 NFL draft picks or rookie free agent signings.

Head coach Joe Harasymiak expects that number to grow by the end of the weekend.

"Everyone knows about (Patrick) Ricard, he's probably the most talked about guy," said Harasymiak, "he's on a similar path as Trevor (Bates) he's gotten some private workouts he's been called a lot so that's a positive thing."

He expects Ricard to be picked up on third day of the draft potentially in the 5th or 6th round. If not selected, Harasymiak is confident Ricard will sign-on with a team as a free agent.

"(Christophe) Mulumba is actually rated as a top 10 pick in the CFL draft so we'll see what happens in the NFL with him and Danny Collins just had a workout with the Eagles on their local day so it's all going really well so hopefully they continue on that same path as Trevor," added Harasymiak.

