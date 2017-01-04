Black Bears battle to final buzzer, but drop America East opener to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vermont (NEWS CENTER) -- The University of Maine women's basketball team (7-9, 0-1 America East) dropped its conference opener at Vermont (4-9, 1-0 AE) by a score of 55-52 on Wednesday evening.

Laia Sole led Maine with a new career-high 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting to go along with five rebounds. Fellow freshman Julie Brosseau also recorded a career-high point scoring effort as she knocked down five 3-pointers for 15 points. Blanca Millan added nine points and eight boards as the Black Bears received all of their scoring from their freshman class.



Team stats were even across the board in most categories as Maine finished the game at 38.0-percent from the floor to Vermont's 37.0. The Black Bears were 6-for-18 from 3-point range while Vermont knocked down five of its 13 attempts. Vermont did hold an advantage at the free throw line where it hit 16-of-29 while the Black Bears were 8-for-14.

