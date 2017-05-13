Bates men's lacrosse hammers Amherst 26-14, advances to quarterfinals

Bates' Matt Chlastawa curls around the crease in Saturday's third-round matchup of the NCAA DIII lacrosse tournament against Amherst.

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Bates men's lacrosse team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA DIII tournament Saturday afternoon following a 26-14 win over Amherst College.

Senior Captain Charlie Fay and first-year Matt Chlastawa combined for 17 goals and eight assists as the No. 3 nationally ranked Bobcats effectively shot the ball in the victory in the third round.

Bates (16-1) advances to take on No. 4 Wesleyan in the national quarterfinals this Wednesday. The Cardinals defeated Tufts 17-8 in their third round game. This is the Bobcats' first appearance in the national quarterfinals.

The Bobcats' 26 goals on Saturday are the most goals scored in one game against a NESCAC opponent in program history. It breaks the previous team mark of 24 Bates set earlier this year against Colby.

"It feels unbelievable. It's not something I anticipated at all," said head coach Peter Lasagna. "We just have a lot of weapons. Everyone wants to start with Charlie Fay and go to Kyle Webber, but we have a lot of other people that are really hard to defend and boy, did they shoot the ball well today."

Fay, a Falmouth native, broke the Bates men's lacrosse career record for goals scored. Fay's career-high eight goals on Saturday gives him 160 in his career.

"When our offense is clicking like that, anyone can really score goals and a lot of stuff was just opening up, so it felt good," said Fay. "We were firing on all cylinders today and that's what we need and we were doing it all week in practice and we knew we just had to keep that up and open up the game. We were antsy to play and ready to go."

First-year Matt Chlastawa found the back of the net nine times Saturday, tying a program record shared by teammate Kyle Weber '17 and Mike D'Addario '00 for most goals scored in one game. Weber tied the record, first set by D'Addario in 1997, earlier this year, also against Amherst.

"To have us have different guys score nine against Amherst in the same season is insane," said Lasagna.

Amherst tied the game at eight early in the second quarter, but the Bobcats exploded with 16 of the next 17 goals to take a commanding 24-9 lead early in the fourth quarter. Bates led 15-9 at the half, and finished the game 26-14.

"We keep doing what we've been doing in practice," said Lasagna.

Wesleyan has only lost to Bates this season.

© 2017 WCSH-TV