What to give the coach who's done it all? His own field

The field where Ed Flaherty coached the USM baseball team to so many wins now bears his name

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A legendary baseball coach was honored Sunday by having a field named after him at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

Ed Flaherty has been coaching the USM baseball team since 1985. He led the Huskies to two national championships in the 1990s and has won nearly 1,000 games in his career. The American Baseball Coaches Association also voted him national coach of the year two times.

The entire current team as well as almost 100 former players lined the baseball field and cheered on their head coach at the dedication ceremony.

Coach Flaherty thanked every player and everyone on his staff, and said it was an overwhelming moment when he saw the banner drop to reveal his name on top of the scoreboard.

"It's kind of crazy, just to see how many guys came back," Flaherty said. "I mean, there's a lot of guys. I've gotten so many text from people. And just for the administration to do this. It's kind of surreal to me. It's almost like it's not happening. We had a lot of great wins and a lot of great moments here, and to have your name on that field is just so special."

Flaherty said that he knows it's unique for a field to be named for a coach while they are still alive, and he plans to honor this experience every day that he continues to coach.

