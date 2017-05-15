USM rebounds from tourney loss with NCAA bid

University of Southern Maine Baseball (NCAA Division III/Little East Conference) (Photo: WCSH)

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A stumble in the conference tournament couldn't keep the University of Southern Maine baseball team out of the NCAA tournament.

The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee announced its selections on Sunday night. USM earned a number two seed in the New York Region. The other teams in that bracket include Oswego State, The College of New Jersey, Tufts, Castleton and Ithaca. They'll play against each other in Syracuse, N.Y. starting on Thursday for the chance to advance into the next round.

USM was not guaranteed a slot in the NCAA tournament after falling short of winning the conference championship last week. Expectations were high for USM as the top seed and host of the Little East tournament. But a 5-4 loss to Keene State in Game One immediately set the Huskies on their heels. A second loss to UMass Dartmouth knocked them out of the tournament just short of the championship game.

The NCAA tournament employs a similar double-elimination format. Teams that advance past the regional level will compete for the championship next week in Appleton, Wisconsin.

