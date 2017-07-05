As signs go up, clock counts down to Beach to Beacon

Mile markers are installed a month in advance for the TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race in Cape Elizabeth

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The clank of poles being driven into the ground in Cape Elizabeth might as well be the tick of a clock, counting down runners to the start of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race.

The mile makers were posted along the race route on Wednesday morning. The signs are installed a month before the race is run on August 5, allowing runners to easily follow the route on their training laps.

This year will mark the 20th running of the Beach to Beacon. It was founded by Olympic marathon gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson. Her involvement and the rigors of the course attract top-level runners from around the world.

