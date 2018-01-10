As Febles moves on, Fenster moves in as Sea Dogs manager

The Portland Sea Dogs hired Darren Fenster as their new manager for the 2018 baseball season (Photo: Portland Sea Dogs)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Although the weather here is cooler than other recent stops in his baseball career, Darren Fenster is hoping Maine is just the place to continue his hot streak as manager.

The Portland Sea Dogs announced his selection to lead the team on Tuesday.

Fenster's first managerial opportunity came in 2013 with the Gulf Coast Red Sox. He spent the next four seasons in South Carolina with the Greenville Drive, culminating last year with the team's first South Atlantic League championship. He won a second championship just a few months later as manager of the Peoria Javenlinas in the Arizona Fall League.

Fenster is 39 years old. He was born in New Jersey and went to college in his home state at Rutgers University where he played shortstop. The Kansas City Royals drafted him in 2000, but his playing career stalled at the Double-A level.

The vacancy in Portland opened up when the Boston Red Sox promoted former Sea Dogs manager Carlos Febles. He'll work for the parent club next season as third-base coach.

The Sea Dogs' staffing announcement also outlined several additional key coaching positions:

Pitching coach - Paul Abbott

Hitting coach - Lee May, Jr.

Trainer - Scott Gallon

Strength and conditioning coach - Chris Messina

The chemistry between the team's new leadership and players will face its first test on April 5 when the Sea Dogs open their season against the Rumble Ponies in Binghamton.

