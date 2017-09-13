A NEWS CENTER first: 'Coach P & Lee' podcast

Coach P & Lee (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Welcome to the ‘Coach P & Lee’ podcast! A new episode will be released every Thursday on our web site and mobile app. The two will talk about sports, parenting, life, being from Maine and anything else that comes up! Coach P and Lee have known each other since 1993 and Lee was the ‘voice of the Black Bears’ for almost a decade.

Joanne Palombo McCallie: went to Brunswick High School before playing college basketball at Northwestern University, After her playing career ‘Coach P’ began her coaching career as an assistant with Auburn University. In 1992-93 season she became the head coach of U-Maine. Coach P spent eight years leading the Black Bears and guided Maine to a record of 167–73, six-straight NCAA Tournament appearances, four North Atlantic Conference/America East Conference Championships and five regular-season conference titles. McCallie also led the Black Bears to seven-straight 20-win campaigns. She left as the school's all-time winningest women's basketball coach with 167 victories. From Maine Coach P went to Michigan State where she coached for 7 seasons (149-75) and left for Duke University where she enters her 11th season (273-71).

Coach P and her husband have 1 daughter and 1 son.

Lee Goldberg: is from Maine and went to Deering High School. After graduating from New England College, Goldberg got his first job on Television at WBOY-TV in Clarksburg, West Virginia in 1991. In 1993, Goldberg returned to Maine with jobs in Bangor at WVII-TV and then WLBZ-TV. In 1995, Goldberg moved to WCSH6-TV where he has been since. Lee has covered 7 Super Bowls, 3 World Series’, and countless NCAA tournament games, high school state championships, etc.

Lee and his wife have 6 children, 4 dogs and 4 cats (really)

