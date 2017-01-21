WCSH
5th quarter: Saturday scores and highlights

WCSH 5:49 PM. EST January 21, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Just a couple more weeks until the tournament starts. Here are some scores from Saturday's basketball games:
 
BOYS BASKETBALL
 
Brewer 48, Bangor 27
 
Bucksport 59, Calais 40
 
Fryeburg Academy 42, Freeport 39
 
Hall-Dale 62, Wiscasset 55
 
Hermon 59, Houlton 44
 
Jonesport-Beals 44, Vinalhaven 41
 
Penobscot Valley 49, Stearns 41
 
Richmond 63, Buckfield 55
 
Seacoast Christian School 67, North Haven Community 40
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL
 
Ashland Community 39, Limestone Community 27
 
Caribou 55, Mattanawcook Academy 46
 
Foxcroft Academy 51, Presque Isle 49
 
Monmouth Academy 49, Boothbay Region 36
 
Mt. Abram 36, Oak Hill 32
 
Richmond 63, Buckfield 14
 
Temple Academy 58, Islesboro Central 22
 
Vinalhaven 59, Jonesport-Beals 52
 

