28th Annual Lobster Bowl to be held at Thornton Academy this summer

(NEWS CENTER) -- For the first time in 26 years, the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic will be played somewhere other than the historic Waterhouse Field in Biddeford, Maine.

However, the 28th Annual meeting will be held where it all began: Hill Stadium, on the campus of Thornton Academy in Saco, Maine. The inaugural game, which is a charity event to raise money for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, consisting of the premiere high school senior football players and cheerleaders from across the State of Maine, was held at the Hill Stadium site in 1991. In 1992, the game was held at Alumni Field, on the campus of the University of Maine in Orono.

Due to the recent condemnation of the bleachers at Waterhouse Field, the game was forced to find a new home for 2017. The late announcement sent organizers scrambling, but they have also been overwhelmed by the support they have received from high school athletic departments from across the state offering to help.

The Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic is still scheduled for Saturday, July 15th, with kickoff at 4pm with a host of game day activities leading up to it.

