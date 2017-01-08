Political Brew Part 2 1/8/2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Farmington semi-house crash 1/3
-
Maine's harrowing heroin epidemic
-
One of Maine's last Shakers dies
-
Gov. LePage signs off on marijuana results
-
Plowless in Parsonsfield
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Parsonsfield: what to do without the plow?
-
New addition to Freeport High School
-
2017 Maine pond hockey classic
More Stories
-
Elderly couple's eviction from Albion home draws…Jan. 8, 2017, 9:36 a.m.
-
Car goes through guardrail, lands on frozen Saco RiverJan. 8, 2017, 8:31 a.m.
-
Plow truck driver discovers deadly fireJan. 8, 2017, 9:04 a.m.