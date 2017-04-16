Political Brew Part 1

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Boothbay man jailed for multiple incidents
-
NOW: Howe & Howe Technologies
-
Official family statement on the death of Tom Johnston released
-
Mass. man arrested for murder of jogger last summer
-
50th Annual Kenduskeag River Race
-
Portsmouth finds hope after fire
-
NOW: New allegations against oral surgeon
-
'Cinderella Project' helps Maine girls have the perfect prom
More Stories
-
More than 1.2 million people watch as April gives birthApr 15, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
-
Political Brew 04-16-17Apr 16, 2017, 9:11 a.m.
-
Celtics: star PG Isaiah Thomas' sister killed in car crashApr 15, 2017, 8:16 p.m.