York man dies from chartered rafting accident in Bingham

BINGHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Game wardens are investigating a fatal commercial rafting incident. A man from York has died as a result of a commercial whitewater rafting incident on the Dead River near Bingham.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was on being guided by North Country River company, Bingham. Maine game wardens responded to the area at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Initial findings from the investigation indicate the victim was ejected from a raft along with seven passengers and North Country's guide. The victim was wearing a lifejacket.

The man was pulled from the water and lifesaving measures were performed but proved unsuccessful.

Game wardens continue to investigate this incident.

