Will Denver have room for giant combined snow and outdoor retailer show?

Mannequins. (Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When two giant trade shows are combined in Denver this winter, the question on the minds of the exhibitors is: will there be enough room?

Last week, the owner of Salt Lake City's big twice-yearly Outdoor Retailer trade show, Emerald Expositions Events Inc., said it is buying up the equally big SnowSports Industries America Snow Show that has been in Denver since 2010.

The marriage means that starting in January 2018, the SIA Snow Show and the Outdoor Retailer will combine to form one consolidated show dubbed the “Outdoor Retailer Snow Show,” taking place Jan. 26-29 in Denver.

Nick Sargent, president of SIA, told members they shouldn’t worry about space in Denver. He hosted a webinar meeting with SIA members Tuesday.

