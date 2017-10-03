Wife injured by husband's errant shot in Aroostook County hunting accident

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

T15 R9 WELS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A woman was hurt during a hunting accident Tuesday when her husband missed his shot and sent birdshot pellets into his wife's leg, wardens said.

Geraldine and Richard Botka, ages 67 and 72, respectively, were partridge hunting together in Aroostook County near Togue Pond when it happened. Neither were wearing hunter orange, as it is not required by law to wear during the current portion of Maine's hunting season.

Wardens said at about 10 a.m. Geraldine was walking in the woods back toward the Rangeley couple's parked truck. As Geraldine walked along a dirt logging trail, a partridge flushed toward the area, wardens said. Richard fired one shot through very dense foliage with his 12 gauge shotgun, and three dozen of the pellets struck Geraldine in her lower right leg.

Wardens said Richard took his wife to The Aroostook Medial Center (TAMC) in Presque Isle. Geraldine was treated and released for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

This incident remains under investigation.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV