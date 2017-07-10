Why do theater indoors when you can take it outside?

The Fenix Theatre in Portland has become known over the years for presenting Shakespeare in the park -- Deering Oaks park, to be exact.This summer the tradition of outdoor theater continues -- but with a twist.

This year the theatre is doing a special performance of "The Three Sisters." For more information about the show, check out the Fenix's website at www.fenixtheatre.com

© 2017 WLBZ-TV