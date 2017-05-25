Which Maine cities, towns grew in population in 2016?

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BANGOR, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - The U.S. Census Bureau released annual population estimates for 2016 and Maine's overall population grew by an estimated 15 percent. Some places in Maine also saw notable growth.

The state saw major growth in places outside of some of Maine's more prominent cities.

Orono grew by five percent with an estimated growth of 521 people, while Westbrook grew by two percent with an estimated growth of 365 people.



Portland continues to grow -- though not by much. Last year the city grew by an estimated 65 people.

On the flip side -- Bangor's population continues its downward spiral. The city had an estimated loss of 324 people.

Brewer lost an estimated 114 people.

Presque Isle lost an estimated 115 people. In fact, there wasn't a single place in the County that saw population growth and only three towns and three plantations stayed the same.

For the full list visit the U.S. Census Bureau website.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV