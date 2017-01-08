Take a walk on the supernatural side at Psychic Sunday

The casting of bones was one technique that was used to tap into supernatural energies at Psychic Sunday (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The gateway to the supernatural realm runs, of all places, through a hotel in Portland.

The Fireside Inn on Riverside St. hosts Psychic Sunday about once a month.

At the latest gathering, practitioners of the mystic arts peered into the future for anyone curious enough to visit their tables. Each had their specialty. Some read tarot cards, others cast bones to see the future, and some even reached out telepathically to communicate with pets.

NEWS CENTER spoke with a psychic who calls herself the Kymara, the Witch of Kennebunkport. She has been giving readings since she was 11 years old. Over the years, she said she has developed a particular talent for reading the energy from haunted objects. Although Kymara was quick to add that she had never been scared by any of her encounters.

