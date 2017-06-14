Potentially rabid fox attacks man in Topsham.

(Photo: Courtney Garrison)

(NEWS CENTER) -- A man was attacked by a potentially rabid fox on Tuesday morning.

According to Maine Game Wardens, Mark Sleeper, of Wiscasset, was working as a driver at a scrap yard named Grimmel Industries at 80 Pejepscot Village in Topsham when he was attacked by a gray fox.

Sleeper was attacked on his hand and forearm but threw the fox far enough that he could escape from it.

About 12 hours later, someone drove over a fox on the same property. The fox that was killed had porcupine quills on its' face and appeared to be "sickly," wardens said.

Sleeper was admitted to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and treated for his injuries and given a rabies vaccine.

The fox that was killed has been sent to a lab for testing.

