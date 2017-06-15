Pizza-flavored ice cream is a real thing at this Philadelphia shop

An Instagram post from Little Baby's Ice Cream in Philadelphia shows its pizza ice cream atop a slice. (Photo: Instagram/littlebabysic)

(USA TODAY Network) — We live in an age of amalgamation, a postmodern period marked by the blurring of boundaries and the celebration thereof.

No surprise, then, that this mash-up era has resulted in endless culinary abominations and/or delights, from chicken-flavored chocolate to whiskey-flavored coffee to Girl Scouts cookie-flavored gum.

And while some, like Peeps-flavored Oreos, suggest that every day we stray further from God's light, there's an ice cream shop in Philadelphia that's dishing up pizza-flavored ice cream — and apparently it's not bad at all.

Circa checked in with Little Baby's Ice Cream, a creamery that serves a pie-inspired treat as tribute to Pizza Brain, the pizzeria it shares space with in Philly's Fishtown area.

It's not so bizarre, in Little Baby's case, as the shop also serves flavors such as Earl Gray Sriracha, Cucumber Dill, Everything Bagel and Ranch.

Little Baby's Pizza ice cream contains crushed tomatoes, crushed red pepper, oregano, raw garlic paste, basil and salt, Circa reported.

The taste is surprisingly subtle and smooth, Circa's Shaun Mir said. Some even grab a hot slice nearby and eat it à la mode, as seen in the post below:

THE FRANKFORD AVE TACO LIVES ON! 🍦🍕 #WHQ2311 A post shared by Little Baby's Ice Cream (@littlebabysic) on Nov 11, 2014 at 5:44pm PST

Follow Josh Hafner on Twitter: @joshhafner

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY Network