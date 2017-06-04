Moose makes major divots at Maine golf course.

(Photo: CTSY: Emily Poitras)

LOVELL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Ever been stuck behind a sluggish foursome and wanted to do anything to skip ahead? Well, that maneuver would have been a risky one if you were being slowed by a moose at the Lake Kezar Country Club Sunday.

NEWS CENTER fan Emily Poitras noticed a moose walking across the course. Poitras said, "It stood in the middle of the course for about a good 5-10 minutes and then started walking (again)."

Poitras called game wardens since she had likely seen the same moose a few times this week and thought it could be injured The service wasn't alarmed and figured the moose(s) in question were simply cycling through a lot of ground while trying to 'molt.'

