Moose makes major divots at Maine golf course

Moose makes major divots at Maine golf course.

NEWS CENTER and Kyle Walton , WCSH 12:43 AM. EDT June 05, 2017

LOVELL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Ever been stuck behind a sluggish foursome and wanted to do anything to skip ahead? Well, that maneuver would have been a risky one if you were being slowed by a moose at the Lake Kezar Country Club Sunday.
 
NEWS CENTER fan Emily Poitras noticed a moose walking across the course. Poitras said, "It stood in the middle of the course for about a good 5-10 minutes and then started walking (again)."
 
Poitras called game wardens since she had likely seen the same moose a few times this week and thought it could be injured The service wasn't alarmed and figured the moose(s) in question were simply cycling through a lot of ground while trying to 'molt.'
 

