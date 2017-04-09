Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of San Antonio

(KENS) -- Authorities are searching for the suspect involved in the robbery of an individual on the city’s far south side.

The robbery occurred in the 1300 block of Mission Grande on March 27.

In the early morning hours, the victim was lured into a vacant apartment in the Mission Del Lago complex by a female for a sexual encounter.

Once in the room, an unidentified male robbed him at gunpoint.

Shortly after, the female and suspect attempted to use the victim’s stolen credit card to purchase tacos at a nearby restaurant.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the subjects involved in this aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-STOP (7867). Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

