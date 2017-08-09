Inflatable chicken pays a visit to the White House

A rather unusual visitor turned up near the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

Just beyond the White House, in a public area known as the Ellipse, a giant inflatable chicken made an appearance.

It even had a golden coif of hair, apparently meant to resemble President Trump.

Although no one has yet claimed official responsibility, the chicken has been used in the past by organizers of the Tax Day march, trying to coax President Trump into releasing his tax returns.

On Wednesday, however, the President didn’t get to see the backyard bird, as he was taking a working vacation at his golf club in New Jersey.

