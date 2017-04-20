Drive-thru pot shop opens today on Colorado

(Photo: David McNew, Custom)

(NEWS CENTER) -- - A first of it's kind business is opening today in Colorado.



A drive thru pot shop.



Customers will be able to start pulling into the Tumbleweed Express Drive Thru in the town of Parachute, near Grand Junction today April 20, or 4-20, the unofficial marijuana holiday, to make their legal purchase of marijuana



Officials with the state's marijuana enforcement division say the business will need to comply with regulations that apply to every marijuana shop. That means no one under 21 will be allowed, even if hey are in the back seat of a car.

Since no pot can be visible outside the shop, vehicles will have to pass through a building, a former car wash, to get to the sale window.



The shop will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday thru Sunday.



Parachute's board of trustees approved the shop and are already seeing the effects of legalizing marijuana. About 30 percent of the town's tax receipts in 2016 were from marijuana sales.

