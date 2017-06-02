Man unleashes 100 live bedbugs at Augusta city offices, prompting closure

Ralph St. Pierre, Augusta's finance director and assistant city manager, picks up bed bugs that were reportedly spilled by a disgruntled man Friday afternoon at Augusta City Center. (Photo: Photo courtesy of William Bridgeo via Kennebec Journal)

AUGUSTA, Maine (Kennebec Journal) — An apparently disgruntled man slammed a cup full of live bedbugs on the counter inside City Center on Friday afternoon, spilling the bugs out of the cup and into the office and prompting the building’s abrupt closure for the rest of the day.

One or more of the bugs landed on a city employee in the General Assistance office, and City Manager William Bridgeo said action was taken to try to contain and recapture all 100 or so bugs. City Center, which houses the city’s municipal offices, closed shortly after the incident and by later Friday a pest control contractor was in the building spraying to try to kill off any remaining bedbugs.

