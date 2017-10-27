Waterfront Concerts founder pleads guilty to domestic violence charge

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Alex Gray, founder of Waterfront Concerts, pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges Friday morning in Cumberland County Superior Court.

The 41-year-old is charged with kicking his girlfriend's legs out from under her, putting a hand on her throat and banging her head against the floor after he demanded to see her cell phone and she tried to leave.

Gray had originally pleaded not guilty to the charges against him but changed his plea just days before his trial was set to take place. His conviction will be deferred for one year and could be dismissed if he meets certain conditions set by the court.

