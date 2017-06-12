W. Newfield man arrested after dropping bag full of drugs in the woods

(Photo: Maine State Police)

SHAPLEIGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- At approx. 3 p.m. Saturday, Maine State Police responded to assist York County Sheriff’s Office while they were tracking Brandon Gilpatrick, 30, of West Newfield.

Gilpatrick struck another vehicle in Shapleigh after crossing the center line -- the other driver and/or her child were injured during the incident. According to state police, Gilpatrick fled the scene and his vehicle was located near the Back Road.

When approached, he told responders that he was not the driver of the vehicle from the previous accident.

After Gilpatrick came out of the woods, troopers and their K9 back-tracked approximately 1 mile until locating the duffel bag containing various drugs including heroin.

Eventually, Gilpatrick confessed to operating the vehicle which caused the accident and dumping the large duffel bag full of contraband in the woods.

Gilpatrick was charged with counts of operating after suspension, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Gilpatrick's bail amount has been set at $2,500. More charges are expected to be filed at a later date.

