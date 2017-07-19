UPDATE: Southwest Harbor moves to ban cruise ships

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Southwest Harbor Board of Selectman unanimously voted in favor of a moratorium to ban cruise ships Tuesday night after controversy over a proposal to anchor a 300-foot ship there.

The vote came after a recommendation from the Harbor Committee and large public turnout in opposition to the Pear Sea Cruises ship, according to town officials.

Many community members feared allowing this ship would open the door for more large ships in the future and could negatively impact their otherwise "quiet" town.

There will be a special meeting held on July 25 at 6:00 PM for voters to approve the wording of the moratorium.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV