UPDATE (7/18/2017) 10:00 a.m -- Police say a standoff in Lincoln ended around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the suspect, William Bradberry, surrendered. Police say he is charged with two counts of sexual assault to a minor. One is 14 years old, and the other is 15 years old.

Police say it was a two-month long investigation, and allegations first came in over a year ago. The investigating officer came to interview him when the altercation started.

Update (7/18/2017) 2:25 a.m. -- The Lincoln Police Department has shared new details about the ongoing standoff. Director of Public Safety, Daniel Summers, say the man inside the house is William Bradbury of Lincoln. The home police responded to is located at 895 West Broadway.

Summers says police came to the residence Monday morning to serve paperwork and to assist a female remove belongings from the home.

At some point during this process Summers says the officers involved felt their lives, and the life of the female, were "in danger." The officers later called for backup, which consisted of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department and Maine State Police.

There are weapons in the home, but no shots have been fired during the standoff, according to police.

Lincoln police are trying to execute two arrest warrants on Bradbury and a search warrant on Bradbury's home. Police say both arrest warrants involve sexual offenses, inlcuding sexual abuse of a minor.

One woman has been taken to be evaluated at Penobscot Valley Hospital in connection to the standoff, according to police. Summers says she was not seen for any physical injuries sustained from the standoff situation.

Officers say they are still at a standstill and that Bradnury remains in the home. Police say no other people are inside the house.

The standoff is ongoing and Route 2 remains blocked off.

Update (7/17/2017) 9 p.m. -- Police say the standoff involves a man inside a home off of Mohawk Road a few hundred feet from Route 2. Late afternoon, someone appeared to be speaking on a loud speaker.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Department also responded. SWAT team members and the State Police Crisis unit were seen in the area.

Route 2 remains blocked off.

Police have not released yet released any information about what led up to the standoff.

LINCOLN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine State Police and the Lincoln Police Department responded to a standoff Monday afternoon.

The standoff is near Mohawk Road and Station Road.

Route 2 is blocked off.

This story is developing and will be updated.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV