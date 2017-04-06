Unity Woman Endangers the Lives of 5 Children to Get Her Hair Done

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWSCENTER) - A Unity woman left five children alone in the car at the JFK Plaza parking lot in Waterville for an hour and a half while she was getting her hair done at a nearby hair salon.

According to Deputy Chief William Bonney, Melissa Bagley, 32, is facing five misdemeanor charges of child endangerment for leaving the children unattended in her car while it was running, with the windows cracked. The children were between the ages of 11 weeks and 3 years, and only two of the children were hers. Bagley was babysitting the other three children.

An employee of the plaza called in the report at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. As the officers responded, Bagley was leaving the parking lot in a blue Chrysler minivan, but she was pulled over and arrested on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Bonney said that Bagley was subdued during the arrest and did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Bonney said, "there's just so many bad things that can happen. The children could have wandered off, they could have become victims of a predator, mechanical failure with the vehicle. There's just any number of things that could have gone wrong, and so obviously a very dangerous situation for those kids."

The Department of Health and Human Safety was notified. Bagley's children were released to a family member while the other three children were released to their families. Bagley is out on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

We reached out to Bagley for a statement, and she said that she "absolutely does not want to comment."

© 2017 WLBZ-TV