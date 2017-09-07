Uncle gets nephew unforgettable gift to remember his father

After a 9-year-old boy's military dad died in 2007, his dress uniform went missing. So the boy's uncle began painstakingly recreating it for the boy. News 8's Tanya Eiserer has more.

WFAA 11:35 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

