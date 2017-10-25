Two people shot near apple orchard in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two people were shot in a parking lot Wednesday night in Bucksport.
It happened at about 8:30 p.m. near Wight's Orchard off Route 46, or Duck Cove Road, within a quarter-mile from Hancock Pond.
Bucksport police said both were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center. Their conditions weren't immediately known.
Three vehicles were also taken from the area and a third person was seen being transported by police.
The incident is being investigated by both Bucksport and state police
This story is developing.
