Two children charged with arson after Pittsfield fire

(Photo: David Leaming/Morning Sentinel)

PITTSFIELD, Maine (Morning Sentinel) — Two children are being charged with arson after a house at 462 Higgins Road was destroyed by a fire, according to authorities.

► Read the full story at centralmaine.com

Sgt. Joel Davis, from the Office of State Fire Marshal, said investigators charged two 12-year-olds who were alone in the home with arson, a class A felony. They have since been released to their parents, he said.

Copyright 2017 Morning Sentinel