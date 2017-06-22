Two children charged with arson after Pittsfield fire

PITTSFIELD, Maine (Morning Sentinel) — Two children are being charged with arson after a house at 462 Higgins Road was destroyed by a fire, according to authorities.
Sgt. Joel Davis, from the Office of State Fire Marshal, said investigators charged two 12-year-olds who were alone in the home with arson, a class A felony. They have since been released to their parents, he said.
