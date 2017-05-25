Turning the pages to success in Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- About seven percent of Maine's population lacks basic literacy skills, According to the Department of Education. Nearly 10 percent of that population is living in Aroostook county. But the United Way of Aroostook has adopted a new program to tackle that issue.

Every book is a new adventure for 6-year-old Jillian Ouellette. Her passion for reading was sparked by the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

It is a program founded by Dolly Parton in 1995-- designed to get kids get interested in reading during the most formative years of their life.



Four years ago, United Way decided to get on board to help promote literacy in Aroostook county.



Every month, a child receives an age appropriate book in the mail. Many of the books expose them to different cultures and languages.



But the best part is it is free for any child ages zero to five who live Aroostook County.

“Literacy is a challenge and we want to be able to give the children the tools they need so that when they get to school, they'll be able to succeed,” said Sherry Locke, the executive director of United Way of Aroostook.

She said this newly adopted program is an investment in the county's future.



“When the book comes that day, dinner is pushed back, their bath is pushed back because they want to read,” she said.



The program currently serves over 65 percent of the eligible children in the county and this month they are celebrating their 70,000th book giveaway.



But as the program continues to grow, so does the price tag.



This year, they are looking at almost $60,000. Although there are several sponsors, United Way is asking the community for fundraising help.



“It really is coming in full circle that by working together we're really getting these children ready for school and helping them to succeed,” she said.



Each book she said, is not only a new adventure for the kids, but a tool for a bright future in Aroostook County.

To sponsor a child or to donate, click here.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV