WCSH
Close

Turner man killed in motorcycle crash

Fatal motorcycle crash

Katharine Bavoso, WCSH 9:47 AM. EDT September 03, 2017

GREENE, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- State Police say a Turner man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a truck in Greene Saturday night.

Seventy-seven-year-old Richard Bean was at the intersection North River and Church Hill Roads when he hit a pickup truck when the truck pulled out of a parking lot and into Bean's path. 

Police say Bean died at Central Maine Medical Center.
The truck driver, 40-Year-old Richard Sherwood of South Portland was also taken there with minor injuries.
 
Police say Bean was wearing a helmet.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories