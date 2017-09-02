Turner man dies after motorcycle collision

GREENE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- State Police say a Turner man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a truck in Greene on Saturday.

Richard Bean, 77, was at the intersection of North River Church Hill Road's when he hit a pickup truck as the truck pulled out of a parking lot directly in front of him.

Police say Bean died at Central Maine Medical Center.

The truck driver Richard Sherwood, 40, of South Portland was also taken there with minor injuries.

Police say Bean was wearing a helmet.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV