Transgender veteran reacts to reinstated military ban

BANGOR, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - President Trump's announcement of a transgender ban in the military has come with mixed reaction.

The proclamation, made on Twitter, would reinstate a decades long policy that was overturned by the Obama Administration.

Isabella Juliana is a transgender veteran who lives in Penobscot County. She called the announcement demoralizing but says serving in Iraq produced some of her "fondest" memories, andshe hopes that people who support transgender rights will be prepared to protest the military ban.

