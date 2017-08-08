Photo courtesy National Weather Service Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The National Weather Service in Caribou has confirmed a tornado that traveled between Millinocket and Grindstone in Penobscot County Maine to Sherman in Aroostook County this past Saturday night.





According to its web page, the first tornado developed along a line of non-supercell thunderstorms and traveled through a wooded area to Grindstone. Damage along the path consisted of over 1000 trees snapped or blown down before it lifted.

The N.W.S. says the storm then produced another brief tornado as it moved into Aroostook County. There it ripped a large section of the roof off a barn when it touched down in Sherman. In addition, it destroyed a chicken coop and partially damaged another barn with two wagons in it. A nearby resident also had significant shingle damage to their roof.





The N.W.S says both tornados were considered EF1’s which have an estimated Maximum Wind Speed of between 85 to 100 MPH.

