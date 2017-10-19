Today marks the 1st sports equinox of 2017

Oct 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (14) catches a pass during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Denny Medley, Denny Medley)

WASHINGTON(WUSA9) - (WUSA) — For the first time in 2017, it is the most wonderful time of the year in sports.

Today all four major sports leagues have at least one game.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders are playing in tonight's NFL game.

The L.A. Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs are playing in the MLB game, and the NBA and NHL have multiple games scheduled.

Sports fans every where know that this doesn't happen often.

This will only be the 17th sports equinox in history.

In the past 3 years, there has been at least one once a year.

But there was a time between 1985 and 2001, when there wasn't a single sports equinox in 15 years. How did sports fans survive?

Whether you love MLB, NFL, NBA, or NHL, there will be a game on for you tonight.

Which game will you watch?

