Tiger kills zookeeper in 'freak accident' after entering enclosure with her

(Photo: Getty Images)

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, U.K. (NEWS CENTER) — A zookeeper is dead after being attacked by a tiger that entered a closed off habitat.

Authorities from Cambridgeshire Constabulary posted on Facebook that they responded to "a serious incident" at the Hamerton Zoo, about 60 miles north of London.

A 33 year-old zookeper, Rosa King died at the scene after a tiger got into an enclosure she was working in.

Hamerton Zoo Park says it appears to be a freak incident, and at no point did any animals escape their enclosure, and the public was never in any danger.

The park is closed today, and a full investigation is currently underway.

