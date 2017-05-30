Tiger kills zookeeper in 'freak accident' after entering enclosure with her

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, U.K. (NEWS CENTER) — A zookeeper is dead after being attacked by a tiger that entered a closed off habitat.
Authorities from Cambridgeshire Constabulary posted on Facebook that they responded to "a serious incident" at the Hamerton Zoo, about 60 miles north of London.
A 33 year-old zookeper, Rosa King died at the scene after a tiger got into an enclosure she was working in.
Hamerton Zoo Park says it appears to be a freak incident, and at no point did any animals escape their enclosure, and the public was never in any danger.
The park is closed today, and a full investigation is currently underway.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs