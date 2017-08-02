Three University of Maine football players suspended

University of Maine Black Bear Football (NCAA FCS/Colonial Athletic Association) (Photo: WCSH)

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) –Three University of Maine football players have been suspended on the first day of practice according to UMaine officials.

Darian Davis-Ray, Uchenna Egwuonwu and Micah Wright have been temporarily suspended from the team based on alleged violations of the UMaine student code of conduct, according to Margaret Nagle Senior Director of Public Relations and Operations for UMaine,.

Nagle says, UMaine’s Student Conduct Office in the Division of Student Life will be conducting an investigation.



She also says UMaine does not comment on student conduct proceedings.

More information when it becomes available.

