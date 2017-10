ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Three Ellsworth High School student athletes were charged with a sexual assault that took place earlier this month at the school.

Police say a 16-year-old male from Waltham, a 15-year-old male from Ellsworth, and a 14-year-old male from Surry were all charged with unlawful sexual touching, assault, and criminal threatening.

