Mass. trio arrested on drug trafficing charges

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)— Three people from Massachusetts have been arrested on drug trafficking charges. According to the Maine Drug Enforcement, officers from the Auburn Police Department were called to a drug overdose at 21 Center Street in Auburn. The patient, who was located in a vehicle, was transported to a local medical facility and was treated and released.

They say Jamel Johnson, who was also in the car at the time of the overdose was placed under arrest on drug trafficking charges.

Police say the investigation revealed Johnson had been staying in a room at the Lewiston Ramada Inn where agents secured a search warrant for the hotel room. Police found Tania Howell and Jonathan Lara inside the room.

They say as a result of the search of the room, agents seized additional drugs, evidence pertaining to drug trafficking, suspected drug proceeds, ammunition, and a loaded handgun reported stolen from out of state. Howell and Lara were both placed under arrest on drug trafficking charges.

Johnson, Lara, and Howell, all from Lynn, Massachusetts, were transported to the Androscoggin County jail where bail was set at $25,000 cash, each. All three are scheduled to be arraigned in Lewiston District Court on August 9, 2017. Charges were aggravated due to the weight of the seized drugs.

MDEA Agents say they seized a total of, 26 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 13 grams of Cocaine Base, 20 grams of Cocaine, and several Methadone Pills. The approximate street value of the seized drugs is $9,000. In addition to the illegal drugs, agents seized the stolen handgun and $8,896 in suspected drug proceeds, and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

