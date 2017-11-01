The Spot: The man behind the monument

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Lucas St. Clair, known for his role in making the Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument a reality, was humbled as he returned to his childhood home in Dover-Foxcroft.

NEWS CENTER joined St. Clair for a tour of the place where he got his humble start.

Q: “What do you say to people who say you were fed with a silver spoon?”

A: “Well clearly they just don't know how I grew up. It was great. I wouldn’t trade my growing up for anything.”

St. Clair said that it is the biggest misconception about him.

Although, he admitted that his life changed dramatically following the massive success of his mother’s company Burt’s Bees.

The company was started in a building that has since been torn down in downtown Guilford. St. Clair said he remembers working there, crediting his mother with teaching him how to run a business (something he later did himself) and his father for teaching him how to be an outdoorsman.

He and his sister Hannah were first raised in a rural cabin nearby where St. Clair said his love of the outdoors was born.

Q: “Favorite Maine food?”

A: “Maple syrup."

Q: “Mountains or ocean?”

A: “Both. That’s why Maine’s so great. We can have both.”



Q: "Favorite thing to do when you're not working?”

A: “Fishing.”

Q: :You like that slow just sitting there waiting?

A: “I'm a really good fisherman so it's not slow. It's really active."

Going to culinary school, working in New York restaurant, running a bakery in Winter Harbor, are all things he has crossed off his list.

"If you're like really focused just about anything can get done. That was a really important part about growing up here,” St. Clair said.

He now has a family of his own. He and his wife Yemaya and their son and daughter. They recently moved to Hampden after living several years in Portland.

St. Clair announced his run for Congress in October. At 39-years-old, he said he hopes to continue to have an influence in Maine.

