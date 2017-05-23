From the vault: Leno talks to NEWS CENTER before Tonight Show takeover

Jay Leno on NEWS CENTER

(NEWS CENTER) -- A quarter-century ago Thursday, comedian Jay Leno took the reins for NBC's legacy late night program, The Tonight Show.

Leno spoke with NEWS CENTER anchors Rob Caldwell and Ursula Pari ( now with KSAT ) about the transition as part of the network's roll-out for the new host in the spring of 1992. He spoke via satellite to every affiliate who would be airing the show in a marathon style that was reborn with Al Roker in 2014.

"I don't know what would be much different...people seem to know what I do and they seem to like it." - Jay Leno, May 22nd, 1992

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Although the on-air interview was focused on the future of The Tonight Show, the actual baton pass is one of the most controversial in entertainment history. In an interview with The New York Times , departing host Carson commented: "It's time to get out while you're still working on top of your game...," but there were a few factors which affected the transition.

Carson was a dominant rating winner with no viable competitor threat NBC's industrial corporate ownership (General Electric) was known for tinkering with programming and talent choices Leno had been an occasional guest host but was not the expected heir apparent to The Tonight Show as Dave Letterman had been with the network at 12:30 a.m. for about a decade

In retrospect, the '92 Tonight Show transition was seamless compared to the end of Leno's run. Jay hosted The Tonight Show until 2010, when NBC decided to replace him with Late Night host Conan O'Brien. The move proved short-lived (145 episodes) and O'Brien was ousted from The Tonight Show after reaching a massive settlement with NBC.

Leno continued to helm The Tonight Show from March 2010 until he was replaced by Jimmy Kimmel.

The final airing of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno was televised on February 6th, 2014.

