Teen's backpack program will send 100 kids to school with what they need

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Back to school season is in full swing and one teen is doing her part to make sure kids in her community start the school year with everything that they need.

Jada Kimball saw how many families needed a little extra help during the school year and decided to do something about it. “Some kids will just show up with just a backpack and nothing in it,” Kimball said. “I just wanted to make sure that all of the kids that were in need would be able to start off the school year right.”

The 16-year-old started the project ‘Jada’s Backpack Program’ and began fundraising this past spring. With a little help from community organizations -- she was able to raise enough money to send dozens of kids to school with everything they'll need.

“School is like the most exciting thing and for them to be ready for it is just another plus.” Kimball said.

Her mom, Brandy Kimball, couldn't be more proud of her daughter. As a parent, she knows how hard it can be for families to balance their checkbooks this time of year. “You know, you've got to make some choices -- am I going to buy a backpack or am I going to buy fuel this month,” Kimball said. “It’s tough nowadays.”



Jada Kimball wants this project to inspire others to make a difference in their community -- and says she's already thinking about next year. “As time goes on bigger -- I'm hoping it gets bigger.” Kimball said.

Kimball will have a booth at this weekend's Penobscot River Festival in Medway. She plans to hand out the backpacks within the next couple of weeks. To learn more about her cause, click here.

