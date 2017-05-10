Teddy Bear clinic

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Gov. LePage will not run for U.S. Senate in 2018,…May 10, 2017, 8:23 p.m.
-
Brunswick boy brings Miss Maine to promMay 10, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
-
Trump Administration pledges help with opioid epidemicMay 10, 2017, 9:38 p.m.